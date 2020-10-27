Mumbai Police bans flying drones and other objects in the city till 28 Nov

Mumbai Police issued an order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code(CrPC) on Monday banning drones, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, aerial missiles, para-gliders, etc. within the city. This is to prevent endangering public life or target VVIPs as it is likely for terrorists or anti-social elements to use the equipment and cause law and order issues.

"It has become necessary that certain restrictions should be put on the activities of such elements across the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent probable sabotages through such drones, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, aerial missiles, para-gliders, for which some preventive and proactive measures needed be taken to prevent the same," said Chaitanya.S, Deputy Commissioner, in the order.

"It has become necessary that certain restrictions should be put on the activities of such elements across the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent probable sabotages through such drones, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, aerial missiles, para-gliders, for which some preventive and proactive measures needed be taken to prevent the same," said Chaitanya.S, Deputy Commissioner, in the order.

Any person engaging in the above mentioned activities from 30 October, 2020 to 28 November, 2020 can be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. "This order does not pertain to aerial surveillance by Mumbai Police or if there is a specific permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Police," the order stated.

“The said order is a routine order. There is a Section 144 CrPC order in place. It has just been extended," Chaitanya said.

"As the notice cannot be served individually to all concerned, the order is hereby passed ex-parte," read the statement.