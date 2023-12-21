Mumbai Police bans flying of drones, aircraft, and paragliders under till 18 Jan

Mumbai Police has announced prohibitory orders in the city under section 144 till 18 January. The police has banned the flying of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders, and hot air balloons over the city for 30 days.

The order comes days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations that draw large crowds across the city.

The prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will remain in force till 18 January.

Ratan Tata receives threat call, Mumbai Police tracks down suspect

According to the order, it is likely that terrorist or anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, and paragliders to target VVIPs and endanger the life of the public at large, destroy public property and disturb law and order in the metropolis.

The police have issued an order banning the flying of such objects except for aerial surveillance by cops or under specific permission in writing by the deputy commissioner of police (operations).

Mumbai Traffic Police declares permanent speed limits on particular city roads

Separately, Maharashtra excise department raided a warehouse on Solapur Street in Mumbai's Dana Bunder locality on Wednesday and seized 580 bottles of foreign liquor worth around ₹80 lakhs.

The police arrested three individuals in the matter.

State Excise Department, Konkan Division, Deputy Commissioner Prasad Surve said, "To prevent the transportation and sale of illegal liquor on Christmas and New Year, we have formed and deployed multiple squads. One of the squads deployed in Dana Bunder received information of an illegal liquor stock (for sale in Haryana) arriving from Delhi, and further inquiry led to a raid and we recovered 580 bottles of 17 different brands."

"Trucks used in transportation have also been seized. A case has been registered and three people have been arrested," he added.

A case has been registered into the matter and further investigation is underway.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!