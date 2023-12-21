Mumbai Police bans flying of drones, aircraft, and paragliders under till 18 Jan
The order comes ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations and is aimed at preventing any potential threats from terrorist or anti-national elements.
Mumbai Police has announced prohibitory orders in the city under section 144 till 18 January. The police has banned the flying of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders, and hot air balloons over the city for 30 days.
