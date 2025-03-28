Mumbai Police beefs up security after X message about riots, bomb blasts during Eid

A couple of days before Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated in India, Mumbai Police received a social media message warning of 'Hindu-Muslim riots, arson and bomb blasts', following which security was tightened across the financial capital, reported PTI quoting an official.

According to the report, the threats have been issued for regions like Dongri' by 'illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani infiltrators' on Thursday via micro-blogging website X, with Navi Mumbai police being tagged.

In the message, the Mumbai police was asked to stay alert because "on March 31-April 1, 2025, during Eid, some illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani infiltrators, who stay in the areas like Dongri may incite Hindu-Muslim riots, arson and bomb blasts".

The official said that following being alerted by their Navi Mumbai counterparts, Mumbai police tightened security across the metropolis and increased patrolling in areas like Dongri.

The official added that nothing suspicious or untoward had been reported as yet. "Apart from Mumbai police personnel, the Crime Branch, the Anti Terrorism Squad and Special Branch are also on heightened vigil," he informed.

After receiving the message on X, Navi Mumbai replied, "Thank you for contacting Navi Mumbai Police, please send your mobile number for further information regarding your tweet.

Mumbai Police have remained on high alert, after recent violent clashes in Nagpur, ahead of upcoming festivals such as Eid and Gudi Padwa.

The Free Press Journal also mentioned that the MIDC police conducted a mock drill and route march in the Marol Makhwan Nagar area on 22 March.

Similar message to Delhi Police: The same person also sent a similar message to Delhi Police warning of 'Hindu-Muslim riots, arson and bomb blasts' in the national capital.

Taking to X, @Shashwa41745571 wrote, “मुख्यमंत्री @gupta_rekha, @DelhiPolice, @Uppolice कृपया सतर्क रहें! 31 मार्च-1 अप्रैल 2025 को ईद के दौरान कुछ अवैध रोहिंग्या/बांग्लादेशी/पाकिस्तान मुसलमान चांदनी चौक, जामा मस्जिद, जहांगीरपुरी में हिंदू-मुस्लिम दंगा या बम धमाके कर सकते हैं। 🚨⚠️ #DelhiSafety #UPAlert #JustTelling”