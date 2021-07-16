Mumbai Police creates Harry Potter meme to aware people of importance of masks

Posting a picture from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Mumbai Police showed the professor donning a mask and handing Harry a mask as well

Mumbai Police is known for its social media brilliance with funny and witty advisory posts. This time, the Mumbai Police has used the Harry Potter reference to remind people about the importance of wearing a mask. The Mumbai police used a Harry Potter reference to highlight how ‘lucky’ one can get when masks are used.

The Mumbai police swapped a bottle of Felix Felicis, a magic potion also called ‘liquid luck’ with the mask in the picture.

The law enforcement captioned the post as “A little bit of ‘Felix Felicis’ and mask by your side to ensure you stay safe from Corona!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Felix Felicis, also called "Liquid Luck", was a potion that made the drinker lucky for a while, during which everything they attempt would be successful. It turned an ordinary day into an extraordinary one.

The Mumbai police's post delighted many Potterheads (Harry Potter fans) who appreciated the taste and choice of memes to teach people about Covid protocols.

