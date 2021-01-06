OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai Police decides against extending night curfew
A student speaks on her phone as she walks past a wall mural depicting frontline warriors of the Covid-19 pandemic (AFP)
A student speaks on her phone as she walks past a wall mural depicting frontline warriors of the Covid-19 pandemic (AFP)

Mumbai Police decides against extending night curfew

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 11:08 PM IST PTI

The night curfew was imposed in view of the threat of the new UK variant of coronavirus and in a bid to prevent crowding during Christmas and New Year celebrations

Mumbai Police on Wednesday decided against extending the night curfew in the city, which was clamped by the Maharashtra government from December 22 to January 5 between 11 PM and 6 AM, a senior official said.

The night curfew was imposed in view of the threat of the new UK variant of coronavirus and in a bid to prevent crowding during Christmas and New Year celebrations in Mumbai and other municipal areas in the state.

"The night curfew deadline ended at 12 Am on Tuesday, following which the police decided not to extend the curbs on movement of the people in night," the official said.

The city police had also imposed section 144 of the CrPC (Criminal Procedur Code) during the timings of the night curfew banning assembly of more than five persons.

The official said citizens should follow guidelines issued by the state government and adhere to the pandemic protocol though the night curfew has been discontinued.

The latest coronavirus case tally in the financial capital stands at 2,96,319, as per the city civic body.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

