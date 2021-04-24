OPEN APP
The Mumbai Police on Saturday discontinued emergency stickers categorisation for vehicles which was implemented for essential services vehicles within the city. "Dear Mumbaikars. The red, yellow, green #EmergencyStickers categorisation is being discontinued," the Mumbai Police said in a tweet today.

The city police further added that thorough checks for the vehicular movement will continue. "We hope you will stand by us in #TakingOnCorona & avoid all non-essential / non-emergency movement outside home #StayHomeStaySafe," it said.

This decision comes in the wake of the state police's move of reintroducing e-pass system on Friday for inter-state and inter-district movement of vehicles during the curbs.

Some people had expressed displeasure that having two systems at the same time - colour-coded stickers for Mumbai and e-passes at state level - would create confusion.


Mumbai recorded 7,221 new COVID-19 cases and 72 fatalities. There are 81,538 active cases in the city.

Maharashtra has reported 66,836 new COVID-19 cases, and 773 deaths in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Friday.

With over 60,000 new cases, the total active cases in the state reached 6,91,851. As many as 63,252 people have died in the state so far as Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the pandemic.

