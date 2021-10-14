Hopping on the trend like it always does, Mumbai Police is now using the smash-hit Korean series on Netflix ‘Squid Game’ as a reference to spread awareness about traffic rules in the city.

The Korean language show, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, premiered on the OTT platform on September 17 and has hit the mark of 111 million views in less than a month since its debut making it the "biggest series launch" till date.

In this popular survival drama series, the first game that is played by the contestants is ‘Red Light, Green Light’, during which a giant robotic doll says in English, ‘Red light, Green Light’, to the contestants. If the player moves after she says ‘red light’, they get eliminated and are shot down.

In a novel way, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share their version of ‘Red Light, Green Light,’ for highlighting the importance of traffic lights on the road.

“You are the ‘frontman’ of your ‘game’ on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated. Stop at red lights. #SafetyNotAGame #EliminateSpeedGames," they captioned the post with a small clip from the particular sequence in the show.

You are the ‘frontman’ of your ‘game’ on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated.

Stop at red lights.#SafetyNotAGame #EliminateSpeedGames pic.twitter.com/SvzjosBrK4 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 14, 2021

Within hours, post garnered around 2.5 thousand views and several replies.

“Squid Game" follows 456 people struggling with debt in Seoul who sign on to play a series of deadly competitions based on Korean children's games, the winner of which will receive 45.6 billion won (USD 38 million).

The nine-part show stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung.

In the past, Mumbai Police gave a witty twist to the American show “Friends: The Reunion" special to underscore the importance of staying indoors during the coronavirus lockdown.

Last year, the police drew inspiration from the popular '90s shows like “Nukkad", “Mahabharat", “Hum Log", “Fauji", and “Circus" to raise awareness about social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown. PTI KKP RDS RDS

