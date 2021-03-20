The body of a 44-year-old man has been recovered from the Mumbra Retibunder creek, the same area where Mansukh Hiren was found dead earlier this month.

The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Saleem Abdul, a labourer and resident of the area, an official said on Saturday.

A rescue team pulled out the body at around 11 am and sent it for post-mortem, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell.

A case of accidental death has been registered, an official from the Mumbra police said, adding that no foul play has been suspected.

Mansukh Hiren was the owner of the vehicle laden with explosives parked outside Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia'. About 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter addressed to the Ambani family was recovered from the car, a Scorpio, on 25 February. Days later, the body of Mansukh Hiren was fished out from the Mumbra creek in Thane on 5 March.

Scene recreation

Meanwhile, National Investigation Agency (NIA) took suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze to the spot where the Scorpio was found

and recreated the crime scene as part of its probe into the case, a police official said on Saturday.

The scene was recreated late on Friday night, in which Waze was asked to walk there for some time wearing a white kurta, he said.

The NIA suspects that the person wearing a kurta, who was captured on the CCTV footage recorded at the spot- Carmichael Road- on the day of incident was Waze, although it is being confirmed, officials had earlier said.

"A number of NIA officers on Friday night reached the place where the SUV was found near Ambani's house. The road was barricaded for some time and the crime scene was recreated as part of the investigation," the official said.

Waze was arrested by the NIA in connection with the case last Saturday. He was later suspended.

Waze, an "encounter specialist", has also been facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of that SUV. Hiran was found dead in a creek on 5 March. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is probing that case.

Hiran's wife has accused Waze of involvement in her husband's suspicious death.

The NIA has so far questioned several officials of the Crime Intelligence Unit of city police, to which Waze was attached, and seized a total of five high-end vehicles including two Mercedes cars.

Waze has been remanded in the NIA's custody till 25 March.

With inputs from agencies.

