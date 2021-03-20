Mumbai police finds another body at Mumbra where Mansukh Hiren was found dead

Mansukh Hiren was the owner of the vehicle laden with explosives parked outside Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia'. About 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter addressed to the Ambani family was recovered from the car, a Scorpio, on 25 February. Days later, the body of Mansukh Hiren was fished out from the Mumbra creek in Thane on 5 March.