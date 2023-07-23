The Mumbai Police's control room received a threat call on Sunday that a tanker filled with RDX and two Pakistani nationals was going to Goa, news agency ANI reported.

As per the details, the caller identified himself as Pandey. Currently, the probe is underway.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mumbai police received a threat call about a bomb planted in the city, but later it was found that it was a hoax call. A case was registered against the unknown individual under section 509 (2) of the IPC at Worli Police Station.

Within a week, this was the third threat. A threat call was received warning of a terror attack if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country. On July 12, a similar call was received and found to be a hoax.

On Tuesday, the control room received a call about a bomb planted in the city. A similar call was received on Monday from a number that was traced to suburban Ghatkopar. The officials noted the man who allegedly made the call was found to be mentally unstable.

With agency inputs.