comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai Police gets threat call about RDX-laden tanker heading to Goa, probe on
Back

The Mumbai Police's control room received a threat call on Sunday that a tanker filled with RDX and two Pakistani nationals was going to Goa, news agency ANI reported.

As per the details, the caller identified himself as Pandey. Currently, the probe is underway.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mumbai police received a threat call about a bomb planted in the city, but later it was found that it was a hoax call. A case was registered against the unknown individual under section 509 (2) of the IPC at Worli Police Station.

Within a week, this was the third threat. A threat call was received warning of a terror attack if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country. On July 12, a similar call was received and found to be a hoax.

On Tuesday, the control room received a call about a bomb planted in the city. A similar call was received on Monday from a number that was traced to suburban Ghatkopar. The officials noted the man who allegedly made the call was found to be mentally unstable.

With agency inputs.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 06:28 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout