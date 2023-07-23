Mumbai Police gets threat call about RDX-laden tanker heading to Goa, probe on1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 06:28 PM IST
As per details, the caller identified himself as Pandey. Currently, the probe is underway.
The Mumbai Police's control room received a threat call on Sunday that a tanker filled with RDX and two Pakistani nationals was going to Goa, news agency ANI reported.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Mumbai police received a threat call about a bomb planted in the city, but later it was found that it was a hoax call. A case was registered against the unknown individual under section 509 (2) of the IPC at Worli Police Station.
Within a week, this was the third threat. A threat call was received warning of a terror attack if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country. On July 12, a similar call was received and found to be a hoax.
On Tuesday, the control room received a call about a bomb planted in the city. A similar call was received on Monday from a number that was traced to suburban Ghatkopar. The officials noted the man who allegedly made the call was found to be mentally unstable.
