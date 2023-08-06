Mumbai Police on Sunday received a threat call from an unidentified man who claimed that serial blasts would occur on a local train in Mumbai.

As reported by ANI citing Mumbai Police, “Police control room received a threat call from a man. The caller told Police that serial blasts will take place on a local train in Mumbai. The caller claimed to be speaking from the Vile Parle area and then switched off his phone."

Mumbai police informed that further investigation into the matter is on.

(With inputs from ANI)