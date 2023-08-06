Mumbai Police gets threat call of serial blasts on local train by unidentified man1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Unidentified man threatens serial blasts on Mumbai local train, police investigating.
Mumbai Police on Sunday received a threat call from an unidentified man who claimed that serial blasts would occur on a local train in Mumbai.
Mumbai police informed that further investigation into the matter is on.
(With inputs from ANI)
