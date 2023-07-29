Mumbai Police heightens security outside Chabad house after recovering images of 26/11 site from terror suspects1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Mumbai Police increase security at Chabad house after pictures of the 26/11 attack site were found on terror suspects' phone.
The Mumbai Police have heightened security outside Chabad house after images of the 26/11 terror attack were recovered from the phone of two terror suspects. A Google image of the five-storey landmark was recovered from two accused arrested for planning an attack in Rajasthan.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×