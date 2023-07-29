The Mumbai Police have heightened security outside Chabad house after images of the 26/11 terror attack were recovered from the phone of two terror suspects. A Google image of the five-storey landmark was recovered from two accused arrested for planning an attack in Rajasthan.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has taken custody of Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki – residents of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh - a few days ago. The duo were nabbed from Pune and the image was recovered from them as officials probed the case. The ATS had earlier arrested one person from Pune for giving shelter to the suspected terrorists.

"During the investigation of the duo suspects, it was found that they took the help of a person in Pune to make arrangements for their shelter when they arrived in the city. On the information received during interrogation of the accused, the said person was detained first, and after questioning, he was arrested and booked along with the two suspects," the press release issued by Maharashtra ATS on Thursday said.

