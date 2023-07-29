comScore
Mumbai Police heightens security outside Chabad house after recovering images of 26/11 site from terror suspects

 1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 11:35 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Mumbai Police increase security at Chabad house after pictures of the 26/11 attack site were found on terror suspects' phone.

Mumbai, India - May 18, 2023: Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky director of the Chabad House (Nariman House) displays the bullets marks on the ceiling. The Chabad of India trust and Khaki tours are going to start walking tours inside Nariman Light House, one of the place where 26/11 terror attacks took place.in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)Premium
The Mumbai Police have heightened security outside Chabad house after images of the 26/11 terror attack were recovered from the phone of two terror suspects. A Google image of the five-storey landmark was recovered from two accused arrested for planning an attack in Rajasthan.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has taken custody of Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki – residents of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh - a few days ago. The duo were nabbed from Pune and the image was recovered from them as officials probed the case. The ATS had earlier arrested one person from Pune for giving shelter to the suspected terrorists.

"During the investigation of the duo suspects, it was found that they took the help of a person in Pune to make arrangements for their shelter when they arrived in the city. On the information received during interrogation of the accused, the said person was detained first, and after questioning, he was arrested and booked along with the two suspects," the press release issued by Maharashtra ATS on Thursday said.

ALSO READ: 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 11:39 PM IST
