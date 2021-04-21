OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai police issue orders on timings for shops

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure prohibiting all grocery, vegetables, fruits and food shops from operating except between 7 am to 11 am, an official said.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government had announced that these shops will remain open only between 7 am to 11 am till May 1, as part of efforts to curb the alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Besides, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, shops selling agricultural implements and farm products and pet food are also allowed to remain open between 7 am to 11 am.

Any person violating the order shall be punishable under section 188 of IPC (disobeying government servant's lawful order), Epidemic Diseases Act and National Disaster Management Act.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout