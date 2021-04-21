Mumbai police issue orders on timings for shops

The Maharashtra government had announced that these shops will remain open only between 7 am to 11 am till May 1.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure prohibiting all grocery, vegetables, fruits and food shops from operating except between 7 am to 11 am, an official said.

Besides, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, shops selling agricultural implements and farm products and pet food are also allowed to remain open between 7 am to 11 am.

Any person violating the order shall be punishable under section 188 of IPC (disobeying government servant's lawful order), Epidemic Diseases Act and National Disaster Management Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

