Mumbai Police issue prohibitory order from 1 November for 15 days

From 1 November onwards to 15 November prohibitory order has been issued in the financial capital by the Mumbai police in view of inputs received by the police about disturbance of peace, law and order, danger to human life and property.
According to a official, gathering of five or more people, illegal processions, use of loud speakers, among other activities have been banned from 1 November.
The order issued under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act exempts weddings, funerals, meetings at clubs, companies, co-operative societies, theatres and cinema halls.
The Mumbai Police also banned display, possession of weapons, arms and ammunitions from 2 November to 2 December, in view of maintaining peace and public safety.
According to the order, any creation, display and publishing of pictures, signs and boards, which will lead to trouble in social morals, security or danger to topple the government is also banned. Also, provocative utterances, songs and use of music is also prohibited during this time.
The police stated clearly that stringent action will be taken against people who are found violating the order.
