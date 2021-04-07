Mumbai Police issues fresh Covid-19 lockdown curbs: What's allowed, what's not

In order to check novel coronavirus spread in the city, Mumbai Police on Wednesday updated the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines with fresh set of restrictions, especially with the focus on movement of people in public areas and transport while exempting those involved in essential services.

The new guidelines are in addition to the ongoing strict Covid-19 measures which include state-wide night curfew and weekend lockdown announced by the Maharashtra government on last Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Mumbai Police highlighted all the updates lockdown guidlines that will be followed till end of April to curb spread of the virus. It also mentioned that essential services, the manufacturing sector, oxygen producers, e-commerce and construction will be allowed to function.

Here is a lowdown on the updated lockdown guidelines in Mumbai:

-Public Places: Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) - the movement of no more than 5 people allowed

-Weekdays (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - no movement except essential services Beaches- Closed till 30 April.

-Gardens/Public Grounds - Open from 7am-8pm on weekdays - no more than 5 people allowed

-Shops/Markets/Malls - To remain closed (except essential services).

-Recreation/Entertainment Services (cinema/theatre/audi/arcade/water parks/clubs/swimming pool/gym/sports complexes) - To remain closed

-While private offices will remain closed, government offices have been allowed to run with 50 per cent occupancy whereas government offices required for response to COVID-19, electricity, water, banking and financial services are allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity.

-Only 50 guests are allowed in wedding ceremonies while not more than 20 people can attend funerals.

-Schools and colleges will remain closed along with restaurants, bars, religious places, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, barber shops, wine shops and spas whereas shops, markets and malls will remain closed except for essential services.

-Restaurants and bars to stay closed except for those inside hotels. Take away, parcel and home delivery will be permitted on weekdays from 7 am to 8 pm. On weekends only home delivery will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm.

-People arriving or departing by train, bus or flight can travel at all times whereas industrial workers travelling by private buses or vehicles can travel at all times using valid ID card and students travelling to attend the exam can travel with valid hall ticket.

-Newspaper printing and circulation, home delivery are allowed from 7 am-8 pm.

-Wine shops will remain closed and the delivery of it is not allowed either

-The updated guidelines for the city said that there can be two passengers in an auto-rickshaw while a taxi can have 50 per cent of its passenger capacity. Public buses can ply at full capacity but standing passengers will not be allowed.

-Film/TV Shooting - Allowed with conditions

-Religious/Social/Cultural/Political Functions - Not allowed

Mumbai reported 10,030 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, to take tally to 4,72,33. The death toll rose to 11,828 as 31 more patients died, said BMC officials. It also added that there were 740 buildings sealed as of today and 73 containment zones identified in the city.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said earlier today that many inoculation centres in Maharashtra are being shut due to the shortage of coronavirus vaccine while adding the state now has 14 lakh doses which would last just three days.

A senior health official said Maharashtra will run out of the vaccine stock "today or tomorrow".

"There are not enough doses at many vaccination centres and people coming there have to be sent back due to the shortage," Tope said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow people above 25 years to receive COVID-19 shots, which he said will protect the young people from the rapid spread of the viral infection at a time when they are stepping outside their homes to earn a livelihood.

Nearly 82 lakh people have been vaccinated so far in Maharashtra since the roll-out of the inoculation drive.













