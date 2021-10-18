All processions will be prohibited on Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai except one procession in Mumbai City district and one in Mumbai Suburban district of five trucks each, said the city police commissioner in an order on Monday. Each vehicle will be allowed to carry only five people.

"There will be five trucks per procession and each truck can carry a maximum of five people. Prior permission has to be taken from the local police, and all COVID-19 norms, like masks, hand sanitisers and social distancing, will have to be implemented en route," the commissioner said.

Personnel from local police stations, three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 700 personnel from Local Arms as well as 500 Homeguards have been deployed to maintain law and order, the official informed.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced the extension of the timings of restaurants and shops and the re-opening of amusement parks in the state from 22 October.

"After meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Covid task force, it has been decided to extend the timing of the restaurants and shops. It has also been decided to open amusement parks from 22nd Oct, amusement parks can be operated except water rides, said the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) today.

"The issue of vaccination to children was also discussed in the meeting. CM instructed the Health Department to be in touch with the Central government to keep the stock of the vaccination for children ready," it added.

Eid norms in other states

Neighbouring Gujarat on Monday said 400 people can gather in an Eid-e-Milad procession if it moves within a locality, colony or street and does not go out of that area.

On Sunday, the Gujarat government had given a go-ahead to the Eid-e-Milad celebrations in the state and announced that processions can be taken out on Tuesday with certain restrictions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.