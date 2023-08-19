Mumbai police have implemented a ban on the operation of drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders, and hot-air balloons in the city's airspace until September 16, according to an official's statement on August 18, PTI reported.

This prohibitory order, issued on August 17, outlines that individuals found in violation will be subject to charges under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The issuance of this order is based on concerns that these aerial objects could potentially be used to target VVIPs, pose threats to the general public, cause damage to public property, and disrupt law and order within the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area.

Starting from Friday and continuing until September 16, the order strictly prohibits the operation of drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders, and hot-air balloons within the city's limits.

Indian Coast Guard Chief Rakesh Pal recently called on Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais to provide an overview of the Indian Coast Guard's operations and accomplishments in ensuring coastal security reported officials on August 18. Their discussions also revolved around reinforcing maritime safety and improving the safety of fishermen along the Maharashtra coastline.

In the operation conducted amidst adverse weather conditions and darkness, the Indian Coast Guard successfully evacuated a Chinese national from the Research Vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 on August 16. The vessel, flagged under Panama, was on the way from China to the UAE when a crew member reported chest pain and symptoms of cardiac arrest, ANI reported.

The Indian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received this urgent call and immediately established communication with the distressed vessel, offering telemedicine guidance. Considering the patient's critical condition, the decision was made to airlift the individual from the vessel, located approximately 200 kilometers offshore.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)