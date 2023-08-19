Mumbai police issues order banning drones, gliders in city airspace till September 161 min read 19 Aug 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Mumbai police ban flying of drones, paragliders, and hot-air balloons until September 16 due to security concerns.
Mumbai police have implemented a ban on the operation of drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders, and hot-air balloons in the city's airspace until September 16, according to an official's statement on August 18, PTI reported.