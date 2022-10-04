Mumbai: Police issues orders to avoid congestion around Dussehra Mela in Dadar

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued an order of traffic diversion on account of Dussehra Mela at Shivaji Park in Dadar.
Many people will congregate in the park on 5 October to celebrate the festival of Dussehra and to attend the rally called by Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued an order of traffic diversion on account of Dussehra Mela at Shivaji Park in Dadar. On 5 October, that is, Vijaydashmi, a lot of people will gather in the park to celebrate the festival of Dussehra and attend the rally announced by Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued an order of traffic diversion on account of Dussehra Mela at Shivaji Park in Dadar. On 5 October, that is, Vijaydashmi, a lot of people will gather in the park to celebrate the festival of Dussehra and attend the rally announced by Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena.
Traffic diversion plans have been announced by the city traffic police in advance of the two Dussehra rallies that will be held in Mumbai by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.
Traffic diversion plans have been announced by the city traffic police in advance of the two Dussehra rallies that will be held in Mumbai by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.
Shinde will be hosting the rally in MMRDA ground in BKC while Thackeray will hold their rally in their bastion Shivaji Park in Dadar. Police has laid out a plan to divert the vehicular traffic away from the roads leading to the park for smooth movement of city dwellers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Shinde will be hosting the rally in MMRDA ground in BKC while Thackeray will hold their rally in their bastion Shivaji Park in Dadar. Police has laid out a plan to divert the vehicular traffic away from the roads leading to the park for smooth movement of city dwellers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mumbai police shared the traffic guidelines for tomorrow over Twitter. The tweet read, “In view of Dussehra Mela to be held at Shivaji Park, Dadar on October 5, 2022, to avoid traffic congestion on the nearby roads, following temporary provisions have been made to the traffic management from 9 AM to 12 PM."
Mumbai police shared the traffic guidelines for tomorrow over Twitter. The tweet read, “In view of Dussehra Mela to be held at Shivaji Park, Dadar on October 5, 2022, to avoid traffic congestion on the nearby roads, following temporary provisions have been made to the traffic management from 9 AM to 12 PM."
IPS Raj Tilak Raushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police issued the order stating the zones of no parking and alternative routes so as to avoid any kind of inconvenience for Mumbaikars on the day of festival.
IPS Raj Tilak Raushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police issued the order stating the zones of no parking and alternative routes so as to avoid any kind of inconvenience for Mumbaikars on the day of festival.
No parking zones
For the smooth movement of people around Shivaji Park, the Police has ordered the following locations as parking zone:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
No parking zones
For the smooth movement of people around Shivaji Park, the Police has ordered the following locations as parking zone:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- S.V.S.Road (From Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank) 2. Keluskar Road (South) and (North), Dadar.