Home / News / India /  Mumbai: Police issues orders to avoid congestion around Dussehra Mela in Dadar

Mumbai: Police issues orders to avoid congestion around Dussehra Mela in Dadar

People throng a market a day before the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Mumbai
2 min read . 02:51 PM ISTPaurush Omar

  • Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued an order of traffic diversion on account of Dussehra Mela at Shivaji Park in Dadar.
  • Many people will congregate in the park on 5 October to celebrate the festival of Dussehra and to attend the rally called by Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued an order of traffic diversion on account of Dussehra Mela at Shivaji Park in Dadar. On 5 October, that is, Vijaydashmi, a lot of people will gather in the park to celebrate the festival of Dussehra and attend the rally announced by Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena.

Traffic diversion plans have been announced by the city traffic police in advance of the two Dussehra rallies that will be held in Mumbai by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde will be hosting the rally in MMRDA ground in BKC while Thackeray will hold their rally in their bastion Shivaji Park in Dadar. Police has laid out a plan to divert the vehicular traffic away from the roads leading to the park for smooth movement of city dwellers.

Mumbai police shared the traffic guidelines for tomorrow over Twitter. The tweet read, “In view of Dussehra Mela to be held at Shivaji Park, Dadar on October 5, 2022, to avoid traffic congestion on the nearby roads, following temporary provisions have been made to the traffic management from 9 AM to 12 PM."

IPS Raj Tilak Raushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police issued the order stating the zones of no parking and alternative routes so as to avoid any kind of inconvenience for Mumbaikars on the day of festival.

No parking zones

For the smooth movement of people around Shivaji Park, the Police has ordered the following locations as parking zone:

- S.V.S.Road (From Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank) 2. Keluskar Road (South) and (North), Dadar.

- M. B. Raut Marg (From its junction with S.V.S. Road), Dadar.

- Pandurang Naik Marg (M. B. Raut Road) Dadar.

- Dadasaheb Rege Marg (From Senapati Bapat Statue up to Gadkari Junction), Dadar.

- Lt Dilip Gupte Marg (From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 up to Shitaladevi temple Junction)

- NC Kelkar Marg (From Gadkari Junction up to Hanuman Temple Junction), Dadar.

- LJ Road, Rajabade Signal to Gadkari Junction

No entry and optional routes

No Entry- SVS Road, from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Kapad Bazar Junction, Mahim. Optional Route- Siddhivinayak Junction SK Bole Road-Agar Bazar Portuguese Church and Gokhale Road.

No Entry- Raja Badhe chowk junction up to Keluskar Marg (North) junction, Dadar. Optional Route- LJ Road- Gokhale Road- Steel Man Junction then proceed through Gokhale Road.

No Entry- Lt Dilip Gupte Road, from its Junction on Pandurang Naik Marg for South bound traffic. Optional Route- Shall proceed through Raja bade Junction towards LJ Road.

No Entry- From Gadkari chowk junction up to Keluskar road (south), Dadar. Optional Route- MB Raut Marg.

No Entry- Dadasahaeb Rege Road, from Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction.

No Entry-Bal Govindas Marg, from Padmabai Thakkar Marg junction up to LJ Marg, Mahim.

