Mumbai Police on Sunday released a statement on the clash that broke out outside the residence of actor Raveena Tandon on Saturday over a minor parking issue. The video of the incident is doing rounds across social media platforms in which Raveena Tandon can be seen struggling around the people pushing her and wanting to beat her driver. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Tandon's driver was trying to reverse the car to park it, and three people from a family felt that they would get hit. After the argument, both parties left, and later, police reached the spot and questioned Tandon's staff. The other party was also called to the Police station. Both parties denied making any complaints," Mumbai Police said.

The police statement came after the video of the incident went viral across social media platforms where Raveena Tandon is requesting people to calm down and can also be heard saying 'don't hit me.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the police report, the incident occurred on Carter Road in Bandra on Saturday night. Although no formal First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, an official stated that a station diary entry was recorded at the Khar police station. Raveena has not yet commented on the event. Allegedly, her driver struck three individuals with the vehicle, inciting the anger of the gathered crowd and resulting in a confrontation.

Alleging that the actress was under the influence, the man stated that upon exiting the vehicle, she began to assault the woman. An official from the Khar police station reported that following the incident, a crowd confronted Raveena and her driver within the premises of a building on Carter Road. The official added that the incident occurred after the driver had reversed his car.

Mumbai Police confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident, and any side has filed no complaint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

