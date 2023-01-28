Mumbai police issues traffic advisory ahead of Lollapalooza music festival. Check here3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 04:41 PM IST
- The inaugural India chapter will feature more than 40 artists, across four stages and over 20 hours of live music, art and culture, which will be opened to over 60,000 fans on 28 and 29 January
The first India edition of iconic global music festival Lollapalooza is set to take place today and tomorrow at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course. The two day extravaganza will be headlined by popular music groups Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, and see band Greta Van fleet perform as well.
