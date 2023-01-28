The first India edition of iconic global music festival Lollapalooza is set to take place today and tomorrow at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course. The two day extravaganza will be headlined by popular music groups Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, and see band Greta Van fleet perform as well.

The annual music festival Lollapalooza, which was launched in 1991, is globally synonymous with alternative lifestyle, music and culture.

Ahead of the two day event, the Mumbai police has released traffic advisory for the ones attending the festival and the ones planning a day out nearby.

Mumbai police traffic advisory:

The Mumbai traffic police on 28 January, 2022, took to microblogging site Twitter to say that to prevent obstruction, and inconvenience to the public, certain measures, temporary notification has been issued.

“A large number of visitors and vehicles are scheduled to visit Mahalaxmi race course on 28/01/2023 (Sat) and 29/01/2023 (Sun) between 12.00hrs to 22.00 hrs." Mumbai traffic police wrote.

Mumbai traffic update:

-Babasaheb Vichare Marg (Bodygurd lane) shall be one way from Keshavrao Khade marg to Regional Transport Office ie., it will be closed for vehicular traffic from Regional Transport Office towards Keshavrao Khade marg

-The Gate of Wellington Club on Keshavrao Khade marg shall remain closed for vehicular traffic.

-There shall be No U-turn on Keshavrao Khade marg between Haji Junction to Mahalaxmi Station.

-Vehicles coming from Worli, Pedder Road to Mahalaxmi race course shall move ahead to Mahalaxmi Station to right turn on to Saat Rasta junction or ahead on to Worli Naka or Senapati Bapat marg.

-Vehicles travelling from Rakhangi Junction to Mahalaxmi race course to straight Haji Ali can move as such. Vehicles dropping visitors at Mahalaxmi race cource can enter through gate no. 2 of the Mahalaxmi race course to drop the visitors and take further road back to Mahalaxmi Station through gate no. 7.

-There shall be no Parking on roads around Mahalaxmi race course, Senapati Bapat marg, Keshavrao Khade marg.

-There shall be no plying of Heavy vehicles on Keshavrao Khade Road from Haji Ali junction to Mahalaxmi station (on both north and south bound) on the aforementioned dates.

Lollapalooza venue restriction

-The organizers of the music festival has urged attendees to use public transport as much as possible, as there will be no parking space available

-Attendees have been banned from carrying professional video or audio recording equipment, megaphones, music instruments or noise makers, Vapes and e-cigarettes, Lasers or pocket lasers, markers or pens, Glass items – including makeup and perfume bottles, Deodorants, perfumes, spray paint or any other kind of aerosol, any form of narcotics or banned substances.

-Attendees can carry a transparent refillable bottle for their hydration needs.

Lollapalooza line up:

The inaugural India chapter will feature more than 40 artists, across four stages and over 20 hours of live music, art and culture, which will be opened to over 60,000 fans across both days.

The line-up features popular Indian artists like Divine, Prateek Kuhad, Bloodywood (a metal band from Delhi) and The Yellow Diary (an alternative rock outfit from Mumbai), Indian post-rock band Aswekeepsearching, and Chennai-based alternative band The F16s, among others.

American classic rock geniuses Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music's global heavyweight Diplo, Grammy nominee and revolutionary EDM artist Zhu, Indo-Canadian rap-star AP Dhillon, Dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex, Japanese Breakfast (indie pop band headed by Korean-American musician Michelle Zauner), and American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin will also perform at the festival.