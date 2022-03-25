Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai police launches ‘Sunday Street’, some roads to remain closed on 27 March

Mumbai police launches ‘Sunday Street’, some roads to remain closed on 27 March

The initiative, 'Sunday Street', is aimed at encouraging Mumbaikars to step out of their homes(PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
1 min read . 07:35 PM IST Livemint

The roads will be closed to allow local residents to indulge in activities like yoga, cycling, walks, skating and various games on the streets as part of the initiative

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai police on Friday informed about the launch of 'Sunday Street' initiative vide which several roads in Mumbai will be shut for traffic for four hours on Sunday morning.

Mumbai police on Friday informed about the launch of 'Sunday Street' initiative vide which several roads in Mumbai will be shut for traffic for four hours on Sunday morning.

The roads will be closed to allow local residents to indulge in activities like yoga, cycling, walks, skating and various games on the streets as part of the initiative. 

The roads will be closed to allow local residents to indulge in activities like yoga, cycling, walks, skating and various games on the streets as part of the initiative. 

The initiative, 'Sunday Street', is aimed at encouraging Mumbaikars to step out of their homes to relax and engage in fun, sporting and wellness activities on the streets, police said. 

The initiative, 'Sunday Street', is aimed at encouraging Mumbaikars to step out of their homes to relax and engage in fun, sporting and wellness activities on the streets, police said. 

Various stretches in the city and its suburbs will be thrown open for limited hours on Sundays for exclusive use of citizens, who can engage in a range of fun-filled activities with their children, other family members and friends, an official said. 

Various stretches in the city and its suburbs will be thrown open for limited hours on Sundays for exclusive use of citizens, who can engage in a range of fun-filled activities with their children, other family members and friends, an official said. 

This Sunday (27 March), Dorabhai Tata Road in Nariman Point, Carter Road in Bandra, Mind Space Road in Goregaon, Lokhandwala Road in D N Nagar (Andheri), Tansa Pipe Line at Mulund and Eastern Expressway in Vikhroli will be closed for vehicular movement between 6 am and 10 am and dedicated to local residents, he added. 

This Sunday (27 March), Dorabhai Tata Road in Nariman Point, Carter Road in Bandra, Mind Space Road in Goregaon, Lokhandwala Road in D N Nagar (Andheri), Tansa Pipe Line at Mulund and Eastern Expressway in Vikhroli will be closed for vehicular movement between 6 am and 10 am and dedicated to local residents, he added. 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!