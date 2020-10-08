Mumbai police make arrests in TRP tampering case, name Republic TV

“Certain households were paid to keep their television sets on irrespective of whether they were at home or not, even with some English channels for uneducated individuals," police commissioner Param Bir Singh said at a press conference on Thursday. TRPs of channels have a direct impact on the advertising rates they get and the total TV advertising industry is valued at ₹30,000-40,000 crore, he said. These individuals were paid anything between ₹400-500 a month to keep their TVs on.