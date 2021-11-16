The Mumbai Police have informed that it may issue third summon to Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani. Second summon was issued to her in which she had sought more time. “Now, there could be the issuance of a third summon too. So far 20 people have recorded their statements in the drugs-on-cruise extortion case," said the Mumbai Police as per ANI.

Last week, Dadlani skipped the Mumbai Police's summon for questioning in the alleged extortion case that came up during probe on cruise drugs bust case.

"Her statement is important for SIT and in the time to come, we'll summon her again for questioning," the police had said.

Mumbai Police's SIT team is investigating allegations of extortion against Dadlani in the cruise drugs case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Shahrukh's son Aryan Khan, were arrested.

Aryan was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Independent witness Prabhakar Sail last month claimed that he had overheard NCB witness KP Gosavi discussing a pay-off deal of ₹25 crore with D'Souza over phone after Aryan Khan was arrested by the anti-drugs agency.

Earlier, D'Souza in his pre-arrest bail plea, filed before the Bombay High Court, claimed that Gosavi had taken ₹50 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani to get Aryan Khan released. The amount was returned after the NCB arrested Aryan Khan in the case on October 3, the application said.

With agency inputs

