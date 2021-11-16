Mumbai Police may issue third summon to Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani

The Mumbai Police have informed that it may issue third summon to Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani. Second summon was issued to her in which she had sought more time. “Now, there could be the issuance of a third summon too. So far 20 people have recorded their statements in the drugs-on-cruise extortion case," said the Mumbai Police as per ANI.

