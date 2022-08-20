Mumbai Police must take terror threat seriously, take Centre's help: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar asked Mumbai Police to take the threat of 26/11 like attack on the city seriously and central agencies should also look into the matter
NCP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar on Saturday asserted that Mumbai Police should take the threat of a "26/11 like attack" on Mumbai seriously. He also added that central agencies should also look into the matter.
While speaking to reporters, he affirmed that the Mumbai Police is a very able force to deal with such situations.
The traffic wing of Mumbai Police received multiple texts on its helpline number threatening a "26/11-like" attack on the city by six persons. The texts also claimed that the "preparations are on to blow up" the metropolis.
"The state government should take this threat seriously and our police are very able in such situations. But central agencies should also look into the matter," Pawar said.
He also said that when such threats are received by any state, the central agencies must look into the matter.
The former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra also criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for giving a 5% reservation to 'Govindas' (people who participate in Dahi Handi) in government jobs. He asserted that as Dahi Handi is not linked to any sports association, the decision is not very thoughtful.
"How will one keep a record of Govindas, their qualifications and other aspects?" he said and questioned the delay in recruitment of staff in police, education and health departments.
"Without deliberations and consultations with the sports department, the chief minister took the decision about job reservation. The decision to provide insurance cover to Govindas can be understood," Pawar said
