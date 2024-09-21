Mumbai news: Cab driver commits suicide by jumping off Bandra-Worli Sea Link, ‘body found floating….’

Mumbai cab driver from Govandi allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link early on September 20. His body was later recovered near Dadar Chowpatty.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated21 Sep 2024, 08:44 AM IST
A Mumbai cab driver allegedly took his life by jumping off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Friday.
Mumbai's app-based cab driver from Govandi allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) on Friday, Hindustan Times reported.

The incident occurred at 1:00 AM on September 20. According to HT report, the deceased stopped his car midway on the bridge and took this extreme step. Meanwhile, Worli Police registered an accidental death report (ADR) and investigations into the matter are underway. However, the reason behind this extreme move remains unclear.

The Mumbai police received the distress call at midnight, following which the police team promptly rushed to the site. At site in incident, the police found the parked car but rescue efforts to retrieve the body failed. The search and rescue operation involved the Worli Fire Brigade and Bandra Fire Brigade teams, in addition to the Worli Police team. However, the cab driver's body could not be found at night amid darkness and high sea waves.

“The Worli police informed the Worli fire brigade and Bandra fire brigade and searched for the man. They, however, could not find anything during the night,” Hindustan Times quoted a police officer as saying.

On the morning of the same day, Worli Police Station was intimated that the body of the cab driver was found in the jurisdiction of Dadar Police Station near the Dadar Chowpatty area. The body was sent to Nair Hospital for further action.

The police officer added, “On Friday morning around 7.30 am, his body was found floating at the Dadar Chowpatty. We rushed the person to B Y L Nair Hospital, where he was declared dead."

The police procured car registration documents to identify the deceased. The official said that the man lived with his relatives in the Govandi area of Mumbai, reported HT. The relatives took the body of the driver after being informed about the incident, the official said.

First Published:21 Sep 2024, 08:44 AM IST
