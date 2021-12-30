OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai police on alert, all holidays cancelled for personnel
Listen to this article

All policemen posted in Mumbai will be required to be on duty on Friday in view of a tip-off about a possible terror attack, reported ANI.

The news agency quoted police officials as saying that all police holidays and weekly holidays have been cancelled after information about “Khalistani elements" carrying out terrorist attacks in the city.

“In view of the alert in Mumbai, tight security has been deployed at the major stations of Mumbai, Dadar, Bandra Churchgate, CSMT, Kurla and other stations. Tomorrow more than 3,000 railway officers will be deployed," said Quaiser Khalid, the commissioner of police, Mumbai Railway.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout