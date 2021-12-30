Mumbai police on alert, all holidays cancelled for personnel

Mumbai police on alert, all holidays cancelled for personnel1 min read . 06:22 PM IST
The police are on high alert after a tip-off about a possible terror attack
All policemen posted in Mumbai will be required to be on duty on Friday in view of a tip-off about a possible terror attack, reported ANI.
The news agency quoted police officials as saying that all police holidays and weekly holidays have been cancelled after information about “Khalistani elements" carrying out terrorist attacks in the city.
“In view of the alert in Mumbai, tight security has been deployed at the major stations of Mumbai, Dadar, Bandra Churchgate, CSMT, Kurla and other stations. Tomorrow more than 3,000 railway officers will be deployed," said Quaiser Khalid, the commissioner of police, Mumbai Railway.
