Mumbai Police on high alert after message from Pakistani number threatens to attack Devendra Fadnavis’ office

Mumbai Traffic Police received a WhatsApp threat against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' office. According to NDTV, citing Worli police, the message came from a Pakistani number and was sent by an individual identified as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raja Dev.
A probe is underway to determine whether the sender is an Indian national or a foreigner.
After receiving the threat message, the police have enhanced security measures for Devendra Fadnavis. As a precautionary measure, security has been increased around the Chief Minister, his office, and other important government buildings.
Meanwhile, the authorities are checking for the credibility of the message.
The threat message to Devendra Fadnavis comes days after Deputy CM Eknath Shinde received a death threat message through email on February 20. The Goregaon, JJ Marg police stations and Mantralaya received the threatening messages.
Following the threat messages, the Mumbai Crime Branch team and Buldhana police held two persons in connection with the email threatening to bomb the car of Deputy Chief Minister Shinde on February 21.
The arrested individuals were identified as Mangesh Wayal (35) and Abhay Shingane (22), residents of Deulgaon Mahi from Dehugaon Raja Taluka of Buldhana district. The accused were later brought to Mumbai. An FIR was registered against the accused at the Goregaon Police Station under sections 351 (3), 351(4) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
However, Eknath Shinde has received a death threat earlier as well. A college student had issued death threats to Eknath Shinde and his MP son Shrikant Shinde in 2024. The threat was issued through social media, which led to police intervention. A 19-year-old student was arrested for sending the death threats to Eknath Shinde and his son on February 11, 2024.