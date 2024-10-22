Mumbai Police questions Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha over ALT Balaji’s web series ‘Gandii Baat’

The Mumbai Police said a case was registered against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Alt Balaji company under the POCSO Act.

Published22 Oct 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Mumbai news: The case against Ekta Kapoor and her mother is related to season 6 of the web series 'Gandi Baat' on the OTT platform 'Alt Balaji'.
Mumbai news: The case against Ekta Kapoor and her mother is related to season 6 of the web series ’Gandi Baat’ on the OTT platform ’Alt Balaji’.

The Mumbai Police questioned filmmaker Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, on Tuesday in connection with a case filed against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The Mumbai Police said a case was registered against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Alt Balaji company under the POCSO Act “for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of the ALT Balaji’s web series Gandii Baat.”

“They have been asked to appear for questioning again on October 24,” the Mumbai Police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

What's the case against Ekta Kapoor

The case against Ekta Kapoor and her mother is related to season 6 of the web series Gandi Baat on the OTT platform Alt Balaji. 

According to the Mumbai Police, a case was registered against Balaji Telefilm Limited, Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, at MHB police station in Mumbai under section 295-A of IPC, IT Act and sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act.

The complaint stated that this series, which streamed on Alt Balaji between February 2021 and April 2021, showed obscene scenes of minor girls. However, this controversial episode is not currently streaming on this app.

So far, six seasons of this series have been released. 

The IMDb describes the show as: “Scintillating stories of murder mysteries all under the genre of erotic thriller. With characters bordering on psychopath tendencies, the stories this season dwell upon the plethora of emotions that prompt crimes.”

Meanwhile, Ektaa's drama film Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 was released in theatres on April 19.

Titled 'LSD 2', the film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. With a thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of our digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai Police questions Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha over ALT Balaji’s web series ‘Gandii Baat’

