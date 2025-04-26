Mumbai Police questions Tahawwur Rana for 8 hrs, says 26/11 attacks mastermind ’gave evasive answers, didn’t cooperate’

Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials questioned Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind behind the 26/11 attacks, at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) office in Delhi, an ANI report quoting officials said on Saturday.

Rana was questioned for eight hours on Wednesday, during which he gave evasive answers and did not cooperate, according to Mumbai Police officials, the report said.

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian is accused of being the mastermind behind the terrorist attacks in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. At least 174 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreign nationals, were killed.

Rana was recently extradited from the United States to India.

Rana's plea rejected by Patiala House Court The Patiala House Court of Delhi dismissed a plea filed by Rana, seeking permission to speak with his family over the phone, on Thursday.

While Rana's legal counsel had argued that he, as a foreign national, has the fundamental right to communicate with his family, the NIA opposed the request. It cited the ongoing investigation and expressed concerns that Rana might divulge sensitive information, an ANI report said.

During a recent remand hearing, the court acknowledged evidence pointing to a large-scale terror conspiracy spanning multiple cities, with potential targets beyond India's borders. Emphasising the gravity of the charges, the court underscored their direct implications for national security and highlighted the necessity of confronting Rana with witnesses, forensic evidence, and seized documents, particularly those linked to reconnaissance operations, the report added.

The court also noted that the material presented indicated the alleged conspiracy extending beyond Indian borders.

Charges against Rana Rana faces multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including conspiracy, terrorism, forgery, and waging war. The court noted that under extradition laws, he can only be prosecuted for offences explicitly sanctioned in the extradition agreement.

Furthermore, since Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA apply, extended police custody beyond standard Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) limitations may be permitted due to the terrorism-related nature of the case, according to the ANI report.

A Special NIA judge noted in an order passed on April 10 that Rana had identified New Delhi for attacks akin to the 26/11 strikes. Quoting sources, a PTI report said that officials might transport Rana to key locations, allowing them to reconstruct the crime scene and gain deeper insight into the larger terror network at play, in order to piece together crucial evidence and retrace the events from 17 years ago.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage in Mumbai, carrying out coordinated attacks on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route through the Arabian Sea.