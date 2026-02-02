Mumbai police rejects fake social media claims about missing and kidnapped children, initiates legal action

Mumbai Police on Monday issued a clarification after reports claimed the force had sounded a high alert over an alleged spike in human trafficking involving minor children. The police said they “categorically deny” the assertions circulating in the media and on social platforms.
In a statement posted on X, the police said: “Certain social media handles are misrepresenting data and indulging in rumour-mongering regarding cases of missing and kidnapped children. We categorically deny these claims.”
The police said steps are being taken against individuals “deliberately spreading false information and creating public panic.”
“Action, including the registration of FIRs against those deliberately spreading false information and creating public panic, is under process,” the statement added.
The viral message falsely alleged that 12 minor children — including eight girls aged between 8 and 15 — had gone missing across seven police station jurisdictions in Mumbai within a span of 36 hours.
According to the false claims, four children were said to have gone missing from Shivaji Park, two from Antop Hill, and three from areas such as Mankhurd and Bangur Nagar. The message also alleged that kidnapping cases had been registered and hinted at the involvement of organised trafficking networks.
Several residents went on to circulate the reports, urging authorities to issue a red alert. The comments sections of the social media posts reflected widespread public anxiety, with many questioning why the media had not highlighted the issue more prominently.
The growing panic led the police to step in and clarify the situation. Mumbai Police dismissed the claims, describing them as “rumour mongering”.
Mumbai Police have clarified that all such claims are baseless and have urged people not to believe or forward unverified messages on social media. Authorities have asked citizens to rely only on official police updates, warning that sharing false alerts can cause panic and may invite legal action.