Mumbai Police reveals Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s plan to kill Salman Khan: ‘ ₹25 lakh contract and more’. Details here

The Navi Mumbai Police have filed a new chargesheet against five individuals accused of planning to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The suspects, linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, face charges including conspiracy to commit murder and other serious offences, reported NDTV.

On April 14, two assailants on motorcycles fired multiple shots outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, leading to the apprehension of several suspects. According to the filed charges, the Bishnoi gang allegedly contracted a hit worth ₹25 lakh to assassinate the actor. The plot unfolded over several months, from August 2023 to April 2024.

Investigations revealed that the gang planned to procure advanced firearms, including AK-47s, AK-92s, M16 rifles, and the Turkish-made Zigana pistol. This same make of pistol was previously used in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, 2022.

The conspiracy went beyond just acquiring weapons, including a meticulously planned surveillance operation. According to the chargesheet, a network of around 60 to 70 individuals monitored Salman Khan's movements closely.

This extensive surveillance included his Mumbai residence, Panvel farmhouse, and even the Goregaon Film City, a frequent site for his film shoots, as per NDTV.

The chargesheet also revealed that minors under the age of 18 were recruited to carry out the assassination. These juveniles were allegedly awaiting instructions to initiate the attack from Goldie Brar and Anmol Bishnoi, prominent gang members believed to be based in North America.