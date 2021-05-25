A Twitterati, whose account goes by the name Sunny Pandey, in the meantime, asked Mumbai Police, 'Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside?' Their reply was hilarious
The official social media account of the Mumbai Police always has a quirky way of getting across their message to netizens. Mumbai Police always uses memes, movie dialogues, or even pun-filled tweets to spread awareness on various issues.
The Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police did something similar today. Take a look:
A Twitterati, whose account goes by the name Sunny Pandey, in the meantime, asked, "Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside?" Their reply was hilarious.
"Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth and the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering. Don't compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please," the Mumbai Police wrote on Twitter. Further, they went on to ask "Sunny" to "be the sunshine of safety".
