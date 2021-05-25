Subscribe
Mumbai Police's epic response to Twitter user asking if he can step out. See viral post

Mumbai Police's epic response to Twitter user asking if he can step out. See viral post

Road repairing work before the monsoon onslaught, causes slow vehicular movement on Western Express Highway at Kandivali, in Mumbai.
1 min read . 25 May 2021 Staff Writer

  • A Twitterati, whose account goes by the name Sunny Pandey, in the meantime, asked Mumbai Police, 'Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside?' Their reply was hilarious

The official social media account of the Mumbai Police always has a quirky way of getting across their message to netizens. Mumbai Police always uses memes, movie dialogues, or even pun-filled tweets to spread awareness on various issues.

The Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police did something similar today. Take a look:

Two days ago, the official account of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai had shared a creative post on Twitter and asked people to stay at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Twitterati, whose account goes by the name Sunny Pandey, in the meantime, asked, "Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside?" Their reply was hilarious.

"Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth and the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering. Don't compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please," the Mumbai Police wrote on Twitter. Further, they went on to ask "Sunny" to "be the sunshine of safety".

Mumbai Police's witty reply to Sunny has gone viral on social media as it collected over 1,500 likes and many retweets.

Netizens were all praises for the Mumbai Police, with few saying, "Whoever's writing these responses at Mumbai Police, kudos. I have been following your wit for a while."

