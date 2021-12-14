A show-cause notice has been sent to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede for not providing documents proving his age when he was granted a restaurant-bar license in 1997, SP Nilesh Sangade informed on Tuesday.

The officer informed that a 7-day show-cause notice under section 54(1) of the Bombay Prohibition Act has been sent to Wankhede, according to news agency ANI.

Wankhede had furnished wrong information about his age in his application for the bar licence in 1997, the Collector's office said on Monday.

When Wankhede was given the licence to his resto-bar in 1997, he was just 17 years of age, while the age should have been at least 21 to get the same, the Thane Collector's office said.

The Excise department has asked Wankhede to reply within a week.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.