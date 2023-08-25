Former deputy municipal commissioner summoned by Mumbai Police to probe irregularities in purchasing body bags during COVID-19 pandemic.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has summoned the former deputy municipal commissioner of the Central Purchase Department (CPD) Ramakant Biradar to probe the alleged irregularities involved in purchasing body bags during the COVID-19 pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramakant Biradar will appear before the EOW for questioning today, August 25, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)