Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai Police summons former BMC commissioner for irregularities in body bags purchase during Covid-19

Mumbai Police summons former BMC commissioner for irregularities in body bags purchase during Covid-19

1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 08:30 AM IST Livemint

Former deputy municipal commissioner summoned by Mumbai Police to probe irregularities in purchasing body bags during COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai Police summons former deputy commissioner over alleged irregularities in COVID-19 body bag purchases. (Representative Image)

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has summoned the former deputy municipal commissioner of the Central Purchase Department (CPD) Ramakant Biradar to probe the alleged irregularities involved in purchasing body bags during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramakant Biradar will appear before the EOW for questioning today, August 25, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 08:30 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.