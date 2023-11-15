India vs New Zealand match today: Mumbai Police on alert over threat of 'nefarious' incident at Wankhede Stadium
India vs New Zealand match today: Mumbai Police has received a threatening message from an unidentified person who said a ‘nefarious’ incident will be executed at the Wankhede Stadium during the India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup semi-final match
India vs New Zealand match today: Mumbai Police is on high alert after it received a threatening message from an unidentified person on X (formerly Twitter). In a statement, Mumbai Police said the threat message mentioned that a “nefarious" incident would be executed at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the India vs New Zealand match. Along with a threat message, the unidentified person also sent a picture of [a] gun, hand grenades and bullets.