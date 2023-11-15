comScore
India vs New Zealand match today: Mumbai Police on alert over threat of 'nefarious' incident at Wankhede Stadium
India vs New Zealand match today: Mumbai Police on alert over threat of 'nefarious' incident at Wankhede Stadium

 Livemint

India vs New Zealand match today: Mumbai Police has received a threatening message from an unidentified person who said a ‘nefarious’ incident will be executed at the Wankhede Stadium during the India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup semi-final match

Mumbai Police said strict vigilance is being done at the Wankhede Stadium and nearby areas following a threat of a 'nefarious' incident during India vs New Zealand matchPremium
Mumbai Police said strict vigilance is being done at the Wankhede Stadium and nearby areas following a threat of a 'nefarious' incident during India vs New Zealand match

India vs New Zealand match today: Mumbai Police is on high alert after it received a threatening message from an unidentified person on X (formerly Twitter). In a statement, Mumbai Police said the threat message mentioned that a “nefarious" incident would be executed at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the India vs New Zealand match. Along with a threat message, the unidentified person also sent a picture of [a] gun, hand grenades and bullets.

Mumbai Police said strict vigilance is being done at the Wankhede Stadium and nearby areas.

Mumbai Police said, “An unidentified person posted a threat message to Mumbai Police on X (formerly Twitter) that a nefarious incident would be executed during the India vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium today. Strict vigilance is being done in the area around the stadium and nearby areas. The person had tagged Mumbai Police on his post and shown gun, hand grenades and bullets in a photo."

 


Updated: 15 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM IST
