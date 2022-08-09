OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai Police to launch ‘operation reunited’ to find missing children
Listen to this article

After the girl missing for 9 years was found, the Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar will soon launch an initiative to reunite missing or abducted children with their families. 

The 'Operation Reunited' will be started on August 15, the country's 75th Independence Day, and go on till September 15, an official said on Monday.

To make the initiative successful, the city police have sought help from citizens to help them find the missing and abducted children, he said. During the month-long exercise, the police will also search for the parents of such children and help them reunite with their families, the official said. 

The police have also appealed to people to inform them on helpline numbers 100 or 1098 about children found in suspicious conditions, those begging on railway stations, bus depots, and roads, and those engaged in rag-picking, he said. 

With the inputs from the PTI

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout