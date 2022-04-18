This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra Homes Minister Dilip Walse held a meeting with CM Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the law and order situation in the state on Monday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :
Amid rising debate and tensions all over the country, ones that include wearing head scarf or Hijaab in classroom, to Azaan being heard over loudspeakers, the Maharashtra Homes Minister Dilip Walse Patil has said that the Director General of Police and Mumbai police Commissioner have been asked to formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places in the next two days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :
Amid rising debate and tensions all over the country, ones that include wearing head scarf or Hijaab in classroom, to Azaan being heard over loudspeakers, the Maharashtra Homes Minister Dilip Walse Patil has said that the Director General of Police and Mumbai police Commissioner have been asked to formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places in the next two days.
Patil held a meeting with Chief Minsiter Uddhav Thackeray on Monday discussing the law and order situation in Maharashtra. They also had a discussion on the use of loudspeakers in public places.
Patil held a meeting with Chief Minsiter Uddhav Thackeray on Monday discussing the law and order situation in Maharashtra. They also had a discussion on the use of loudspeakers in public places.
Mahasrashtra has been witness to palpable tensions after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray reiterated his warning to the State government to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques by 3 May.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mahasrashtra has been witness to palpable tensions after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray reiterated his warning to the State government to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques by 3 May.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, MNS party workers had played hanuman chalisa on loudspeakers to counter the Azaan or call for prayers that is done on loudspeakers in mosques.
Earlier, MNS party workers had played hanuman chalisa on loudspeakers to counter the Azaan or call for prayers that is done on loudspeakers in mosques.
"Maharashtra DGP along with the Mumbai police commissioner will formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places. These guidelines will be issued in the next 1-2 days," said the state Home Minister.
"Maharashtra DGP along with the Mumbai police commissioner will formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places. These guidelines will be issued in the next 1-2 days," said the state Home Minister.
Patil further warned of strict action against those attempting to disrupt peace in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Patil further warned of strict action against those attempting to disrupt peace in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We have kept an eye on the law and order situation in the state. Strict action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace in the state," he said.
"We have kept an eye on the law and order situation in the state. Strict action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace in the state," he said.
Meanwhile, Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey has directed the religious places to seek permission for the use of loudspeakers by 3 May.
"All religious places have been directed to take permission for use of loudspeakers by May 3. After May 3, if anyone is found violating the order then legal action to be taken against the violators," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"All religious places have been directed to take permission for use of loudspeakers by May 3. After May 3, if anyone is found violating the order then legal action to be taken against the violators," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pandey also informed that Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan can be played after seeking permission which will not be granted before and after 15 minutes of Azan to maintain law and order.
Pandey also informed that Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan can be played after seeking permission which will not be granted before and after 15 minutes of Azan to maintain law and order.
"Permission has to be taken for playing Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan. It will not be allowed within 15 minutes before and after the Azan. It will not be allowed within 100 metres of the mosque. The aim of this order is to maintain law & order," the CP said.
"Permission has to be taken for playing Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan. It will not be allowed within 15 minutes before and after the Azan. It will not be allowed within 100 metres of the mosque. The aim of this order is to maintain law & order," the CP said.