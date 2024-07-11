Mumbai Police to question BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Disha Salian

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane asked to appear before Mumbai Police in Disha Salian death case. Rane claimed Disha was murdered and is ready to cooperate with the investigation.

First Published11 Jul 2024, 06:23 PM IST

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has been asked to appear before the Mumbai Police in connection with the death of Disha Salian. The development came several months after formation of a three-member special investigation team to probe the demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's manager. The senior politician has repeatedly claimed that Salian was murdered.

“I have just received the summons and I have been saying this since day one that this is a case of murder. I am ready to cooperate with the Mumbai Police. The MVA government wanted to do a cover-up & save Aditya Thackeray and his other friends...Whatever information I have, I am ready to give it to the police,” the politician told ANI.

Salian was found dead in early June 2020 — mere days before Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Mumbai. The police had registered an accidental death case in the matter. Rane however claims that the late manager was murdered.

 

Also Read | BJP MLA rakes up Sushant Singh Rajput death amid Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case row

According to the police, the BJP leader has asked to appear in Malvani Police Station, where he will be questioned on his claims and will be asked to present, if he has any evidence regarding the same.

(With inputs from agencies)

