Mumbai Police tracked down an MBA holder who allegedly made a call threatening veteran industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata . During the investigation, the cops learned that the anonymous caller had schizophrenia, ANI reported.

The caller asked the police to enhance Ratan Tata's security, failing which he warned that the industry doyen would meet the same fate as former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, a senior official said. Mistry died in a car crash on September 4, 2022.

After receiving the call, Mumbai Police went into full alert mode, and a special team was assigned to cater to the personal security of Ratan Tata while the other team was asked to collect information about the caller.

They tracked down the caller through technical support and with the help of a telecom service provider, police said, adding that his location was found to be in Karnataka but he was a resident of Pune, as per ANI reports.

As police reached his Pune residence, they said the caller had been missing for the last five days and his wife had even filed a complaint at the Bhosari police station in the city.

Police further questioned the caller's kin after which they learned that he suffers from schizophrenia and he took the phone, with which he made the call, from someone's house without informing them.

He rang up the control room of the Mumbai Police and threatened Ratan Tata, the officer said. Since the caller was found to be battling schizophrenia, police decided against pursuing legal action against him. They learned that the caller has an MBA in finance and also studied engineering.

(With ANI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!