Ratan Tata receives threat call, Mumbai Police tracks down suspect who warns of same fate as Cyrus Mistry
Mumbai Police traced an MBA holder who made a threatening call to Ratan Tata. The caller was found to have schizophrenia and warned that Tata would meet the same fate as Cyrus Mistry.
Mumbai Police tracked down an MBA holder who allegedly made a call threatening veteran industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata. During the investigation, the cops learned that the anonymous caller had schizophrenia, ANI reported.
