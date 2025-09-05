Mumbai Police unveil robust security plan for Ganpati Visarjan after 'human bomb' and 'RDX' threats

Mumbai Police, on Friday, unveiled a robust security plan for the Ganpati Visarjan scheduled for Saturday. The plan comes hours after the city's Traffic Control Room received a bomb threat via its official WhatsApp number, warning of attacks through human bombs and RDX.
Mumbai's Joint Police Commissioner, Law & Order, Satyanarayan Chaudhary said that police deployment will include additional commissioner rank officers, constables. He also said that women police, both in uniform and civil dress, will be deployed on roads and at the immersion sites, reported ANI.
Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police, said that it had received a threat from an organisation claiming to be ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi,’ which warned that multiple human bombs had been planted across the city.
“Traffic Police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake the entire Mumbai," said the Mumbai Police.
This year's Ganpati festivities will conclude on Saturday, September 6, 2025, with the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony, where idols will be immersed in water, marking the end of the ten-day grand celebration in ‘Maximus City.’
The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27, Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.