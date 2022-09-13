Memes on social media platforms are no longer just jokes for entertainment and are increasingly becoming modes of communication. Political parties, various institutions (including government), police, etc, are using memes these days to spread information and awareness. Keeping the trend alive Mumbai Traffic Police took to Twitter on Tuesday and used memes on the analogy of the recent film Brahmastra to create awareness about traffic violations like over speeding and jumping traffic signals.

“‘Junoon’ & ‘Raftar’ can put your ‘Universe’ at risk. Driving safe is the biggest ‘Astra’ forever," tweeted Mumbai Traffic Police with a photo of reference from the film Brahmastra.

‘Junoon’ & ‘Raftar’ can put your ‘Universe’ at risk.



Traffic Police across the country are using memes in order to create more awareness about the rules and regulations. The advisory memes are usually posted on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The trend is not very recent and it started somewhere in 2017 when Bengaluru Police started posting some memes relating the traffic lights with the Lord of Light in the famous HBO series Game of Thrones. The city police were appreciated by the residents for using ‘out-of-the-box methods to increase awareness about traffic rules.

In the same year, Nagpur City Police also used memes to generate awareness about the child-begging problem. The police used memes to ask citizens to report child beggars so that the administration can intervene and ensure that those children are getting proper education rather than indulging in child begging.

In 2021, Uttar Police went a step ahead and used the memes with the analogy of the Netflix thriller Squid Games. Raising awareness about the traffic rules, the UP traffic police tweeted “UP 112- Our Emergency Helpline which can ‘square a circle in the minimum possible time'. The traffic police also used the hashtags of Squid Games.

From Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai MBBS to football penalties, Kolkata Traffic Police has also earned a name in sharing the funniest memes.

Around 1.55 lakh people died in road accidents in 2021 according to the data of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). This meme culture apart from its fun is also a strong reminder about the importance of following the said traffic rules and people will also remember them for a longer time as they are usually related to famous movies or events.