Mumbai Police uses ‘Brahmastra’ analogy to create awareness about traffic rules

Memes on social media platforms are no longer just jokes for entertainment and are increasingly becoming modes of communication. Political parties, various institutions (including government), police, etc, are using memes these days to spread information and awareness. Keeping the trend alive Mumbai Traffic Police took to Twitter on Tuesday and used memes on the analogy of the recent film Brahmastra to create awareness about traffic violations like over speeding and jumping traffic signals.

