Following the release of an engaging and amusing trailer for the much-awaited sequel, 'Dream Girl 2', which provides a sneak peek into Ayushmann Khurrana's whimsical portrayal of Pooja, the excitement surrounding the movie continues to surge.

As reported by ANI, even the Mumbai Police has caught onto the 'Dream Girl 2' frenzy, employing the film as a tool to promote traffic awareness.

On Monday, the Mumbai Police utilized their Instagram platform to share a video focused on promoting traffic awareness. In a creative approach, they incorporated the well-known song 'Dil Ka Telephone' from the movie Dream Girl to convey their message regarding traffic safety.

As reported by ANI, the intention behind this initiative was to communicate the importance of refraining from phone calls while driving, prioritizing safety on the road. The Mumbai Police unveiled a video illustrating a scenario in which an individual engaged in a phone conversation flouts traffic regulations, only to alter their route upon spotting a traffic police officer across the street.

Mumbai Police with a dialogue from ‘Dream Girl 2’ captioned the video, "Dream Girl's Call? Dont Make It A Nightmare For All! Aaj woh apni life ka sabse dangerous performance dene jaa raha hai,"?The consequence could be a lot more dangerous!#DontAvoid WarningBells #CallOfSafety #RoadSafety"

The follow-up, 'Dream Girl 2', follows the heels of the highly successful 2019 film 'Dream Girl'. The first instalment proved to be a major box-office success.

Helmed by director Raaj Shandilya, 'Dream Girl 2' features Ayushmann and Ananya Panday in leading roles. Additionally, notable figures such as Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor take on significant roles. The film is scheduled for release on August 25, 2023.

(With insights from ANI)