Home > News > India > Mumbai police warns WhatsApp Group admins over Covid-related fake news
WhatsApp has around 200 million users in India. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai police warns WhatsApp Group admins over Covid-related fake news

1 min read . 09:28 AM IST PTI

  • Mumbai police said group admins shall be held responsible for spreading misinformation
  • Violators will be booked under section 188 of IPC for disobedience to official order

MUMBAI : The Mumbai police on Sunday issued an advisory warning netizens and social media-users of strict action if they disseminate fake news, rumours, misinformation in connection withe coronavirus outbreak.

The advisory said such content can cause panic among people, and incite mistrust towards government functionaries trying to control the outbreak, an official said.

"All persons designated as admin on messaging and social media platforms shall be held responsible for any such information being disseminated in a group administered by them," the official said.

The diktat will come into force from Monday and violators will be booked under section 188 of IPC for disobedience to official order, he added.

