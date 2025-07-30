Mumbai Police's 'Encounter Specialist' Daya Nayak Promoted to ACP

Mumbai Police's senior police inspector Daya Nayak, once known as an 'encounter specialist', was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, an official said on Wednesday.

Daya Nayak, who joined the Mumbai Police in 1995 and currently serves with the crime branch's Bandra unit, shot to fame in the 1990s for his role in multiple 'encounter' killings of notorious gangsters.

Who is Daya Nayak? Daya Nayak served in the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and was also a part of the team which solved the case of the Ambani residence security scare and subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren in 2021.

According to PTI, a movie was also made on Daya Nayak.

In 2006, the anti-corruption bureau registered a disproportionate assets case against him, but he was later given a clean chit.

Senior inspectors Jivan Kharat, Deepak Dalvi and Pandurang Pawar were also promoted as ACP by the order of the Maharashtra home department.

