Mumbai posts sharpest rise in data centre capacity in APAC region: Knight Frank

“Mumbai is amongst the better-established data centre hubs in the APAC region. The city’s location has a strategic importance as a landing destination for undersea data-cables connecting the east and west," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India, adding that the presence of established telecom industry in India and the push for digital services during the pandemic has further fuelled the growth of data centres in Mumbai. The rise of emerging markets in APAC has brought Mumbai under the focus of multiple international operators, who wish to establish themselves in this region.

